Central Jersey Fire Chief Charged With Theft: Prosecutor

A Central Jersey fire chief has been charged with theft on accusations he used department funding to buy nearly $2,100 worth of personal items, authorities said.

The investigation into Monroe Fire District No. 2 Chief James Carbin III was opened last February, after commissioners noticed financial discrepancies, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Taxes were being paid on items, when they were a tax-exempt entity, Ciccone added.

This led to an internal investigation where Carbin, 55, of Clarksburg, was found to have been buying personal items with the fire department’s funds, the prosecutor said. Carbin was placed on administrative leave in April 2022, and is suspended without pay.

An investigation led by Detective Marcus Goode of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that from 2019 to 2022, Carbin had purchased at least $2,173.20 worth of personal items using the fire department’s money.

Carbin also directed on-duty firefighters under his supervision to complete work outside of their job duties for his personal benefit, authorities said.

Carbin was charged with third-degree theft by deception and third- degree theft of services.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Goode of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4274.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.