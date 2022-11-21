Celebrity Trailers For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Buses Destroyed In Kearny Fire

Seven buses that were set to be used as celebrity trailers in the upcoming Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade were ravaged by a fire early Monday, Nov. 21 at a Kearny production facility.

A booking agent for Royal Buses on the 100 block of Lincoln Highway in South Kearny told reporters that a groundskeeper was at the Routes 1&9 facility when the fire broke out around 6 a.m. A cause was unclear.

Royal Buses flips used buses and motor homes, turning them into luxurious trailers for movie and TV productions studios in the New York City metro area, its website says.

