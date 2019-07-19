CAUGHT! Saddle Brook Ex-Con Charged With Robbing Woman At Route 46 Bus Stop

A Saddle Brook man pulled a knife on police who arrested him for robbing a commuter's purse as she stood at a Route 46 bus stop, authorities said.

Daniel Lousada, 31, resisted arrest, pulling out a pocket knife and threatening to harm the officers who took him into custody in Paterson, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

The 56-year-old Brooklyn victim was waiting for a New York City-bound bus in the shelter on the side of the eastbound highway at 6th Street when she was accosted late Sunday, Kugler said.

Lousada “pointed a handgun at her and demanded she give him the purse wallet that she was holding in her hand,” the chief said.

He took it and then took off, the victim said.

An unspecified amount of cash, credit cards and identification were inside the purse, said the woman, who flagged down a passing motorist who then dialed 911.

Surveillance footage led police to Lousada, Kugler said.

A warranted search of his parents home turned up the weapon -- a black pellet gun that resembles the real thing -- in a shed, the chief said.

Lousada "wasn't around," Kugler said, "but we found him in Paterson where he's known to hang out."

Saddle Brook Detectives Mark Buchak and Joe Scrafani spotted Lousada in the drug neighborhood and called city police for backup.

Lousada tried to run but was caught by Buchak and Scrafani and then subdued after he "pulled out a pocket knife and threatened to cut the officers" during a scuffle, Kugler said.

He was carrying several drugs, including heroin, along with a few hundred dollars in cash, the chief said.

While in custody, Lousada said he was having chest pains and trouble breathing, so he was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson before being whisked to Saddle Brook police headquarters, Kugler said.

Besides armed robbery, Lousada was charged with hindering apprehension, resisting arrest, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault on police and weapons possession.

He remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

"Our detectives quickly removed a dangerous person from the streets who would have just been getting more and more involved in dangerous criminal activity," Kugler said.

Thanks to "tireless follow-up," the detectives "saved countless innocent people who could fallen prey to Lousada's criminal conduct, and, even more so, may have saved Lousada from his own peril," either through drugs or other lawbreakers, the chief said. "Hopefully he can get the help he needs".

