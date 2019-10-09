Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

'Catch These Fists,' Rowdy Bar Patron Tells Officer Before Hitting Him Twice, Franklin PD Says

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Franklin police responded to the Rutherford Avenue bar incident.
Franklin police responded to the Rutherford Avenue bar incident. Photo Credit: Franklin PD

A 32-year-old Franklin woman was taken into police custody after attempting to assault several bar patrons and then hitting an officer twice, authorities said.

Police responding to Koz's Korner around 11:15 Monday night found Kasey Mulligan intoxicated and flailing on the ground outside the Rutherford Avenue bar in the rain, Franklin Police Chief Gregory M. Cugliari said.

Mulligan had tried assaulting other bar patrons, who at this point were crowding around her as she flailed and yelled belligerently from the ground, police said.

As Mulligan was being placed under arrest for disorderly conduct, she began resisting and telling police they were going to "catch these fists," insinuating she would assault the police officers, Cugiari said.

Mulligan proceeded to strike Officer MacQuesten in the chest and lower stomach/groin, the chief said. MacQuesten was not treated for the assault, authorities said.

Mulligan was charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct, and along with a borough ordinance for maintaining a nuisance on commercial property.

She was released to Newton Medical Center due to her apparent level of intoxication.

A hearing in Sussex County Superior Court was scheduled for Oct. 23 at 9:30 a.m.

