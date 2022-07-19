Catalytic Converter Thefts On The Rise In Morris County, Police Say

Police have issued an alert regarding the increasing number of catalytic converter thefts being reported in the area throughout the last several weeks.

The theft increase “reflects a national and statewide trend,” according to Mount Olive Township Police.

Catalytic converters are often targeted due to their high potential resale values and precious metals including platinum, palladium, and rhodium, police said.

Thieves typically approach unoccupied vehicles and cut the converters out from underneath using a variety of hand tools before quickly leaving the scene.

Vehicle owners can deter thefts by parking in well-lit areas or areas with motion-activated floodlights.

Meanwhile, witnesses should not confront thieves and instead should contact the Mount Olive Township Police Department or call 911 immediately if they believe theft is happening.

Anyone with questions or comments — or anyone who may be of investigative assistance — is asked to call the Mount Olive Township Police Department Communications Center at 973-691-0850.

