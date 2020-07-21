Carlstadt Police Capture Freed Newark Ex-Con, 55, After Home Burglary

Carlstadt police chased down an ex-con from Newark and were searching for an accomplice after both climbed through a resident’s window, ransacked a bedroom and bolted out the back door, authorities said.

Neighbors alerted police to the break-in on the 400 block of 8th Street, Police Chief Thomas Berta said.

Lt. Thomas Negro and Officers James Ross and Matthew Smith quickly assembled a perimeter with help from East Rutherford police, Berta said.

Ross and Smith captured one of the suspected burglars, Jose Andujar, 55, as he tried to flee through a Division Avenue backyard, the chief said.

He was carrying several proceeds from the burglary, including a small jewelry box with jewelry and coins, Berta said.

Andujar, who has an extensive criminal history, was released from state prison three months ago after serving a little over 2½ years for burglary out of Passaic County, records show.

His more-than 20-year criminal history includes arrests for, among other offenses, burglary, theft and resisting arrest, in various towns, including Garfield, Hasbrouck Heights and East Rutherford.

Lyndhurst police earlier this month arrested the unemployed ex-con on theft charges only to have a judge in Hackensack order him released less than 24 hours later.

Carlstadt police charged Andujar with burglary, theft, conspiracy and obstruction and sent him to the Bergen County Jail – only this time a judge ordered him to remain held while detectives continued to investigate.

Anyone who saw anything or has surveillance images or information that could help find the second burglar is asked to contact Carlstadt police: (201) 438-4300.

Also responding was the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which collected evidence.

