Carlstadt Ambulance Patient Picked Up By Hasbrouck Heights EMTs After Crash

A Carlstadt ambulance transporting a patient struck the mirror of a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon in Hasbrouck Heights, requiring another rig.

The 41-year-old Maywood driver of a Ford F-250 was headed north on Terrace Avenue near Kipp Avenue when the ambulance came up behind shortly before 4:30 p.m., Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri Jr. said.

The Ford, which has large mirrors, “didn’t pull over completely,” Colaneri said.

The patient wasn’t injured further, the lieutenant said.

The 20-year-old ambulance driver was OK, he said, adding that a 23-year-old EMT in back of the rig required treatment for minor elbow injury.

A Hasbrouck Heights ambulance took the patient and EMT to Hackensack University Medical Center, Colaneri said.

No tows were required, he said.

