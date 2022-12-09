Carload Of Fool's Gold Sinks Jersey City DEA Imposter's Plan For Riches: Feds

When a Massachusetts woman contacted federal authorities to report a man claiming to be one of them and asking for $330,000 in gold bars, they came up with a plan that would turn the tables and ultimately land the Jersey City imposter in police custody.

The undercover agents set up a meeting with 38-year-old Gaurang Contractor in a Texas Roadhouse parking lot, and promised told two buckets of gold waiting for him inside a car's trunk. The gold was as real as his DEA badge.

Investigators said Contractor contacted the woman in August and claimed to be a DEA agent named Oscar White, authorities said. He told her that she was implicated in an identity theft ring and that drug dealers had compromised her bank accounts, the prosecutor said.

The fake agent told her that she needed to withdraw $330,000 from those accounts and buy gold bars from Hannoush Jewelers in Hadley to "avoid prosecution," authorities said. She was then supposed to deliver the gold to an officer of the court.

The woman purchased the gold but became suspicious and contacted authorities. Hadley police detectives partnered with the FBI and two other local police agencies to investigate the case, Hadley Police said in August.

The task force set up the meeting with "Oscar White" at Texas Roadhouse on Route 9 on Aug. 8. Investigators said they watched Contractor in a black BMW pull into the parking lot and remove the buckets from the bait car before attempting to drive off. Federal agents and police quickly descended on him. He tried to escape, but he had nowhere to go, police said.

Contractor pleaded not guilty in August to charges of attempted larceny from a person over 60 and breaking into a motor vehicle with intent to commit a felony in Eastern Hampshire District Court, Hadley police said.

A federal grand jury indicted him on wire fraud this week, the US Attorney said. He is scheduled to appear in a federal court on Dec. 16.

Contractor, an Indian national, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the charge of wire fraud, the US Attorney's Office announced on Friday, Dec. 9.

