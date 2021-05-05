Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Carjacking Suspect Leads Keen-Eyed Officers On Brief Newark Pursuit, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Tazmire Morris was nabbed swiftly after a carjacking in Newark, authorities said.
Tazmire Morris was nabbed swiftly after a carjacking in Newark, authorities said. Photo Credit: Tazmire Morris

A 26-year-old Newark man was arrested nearly two hours after kicking a woman out of an SUV and driving away in it when the vehicle was spotted by a keen-eyed officer, authorities said.

The victim called police around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday saying she was sitting in the passenger's seat of a relative's BMW when a man -- later identified as Tazmire Morris -- jumped in the driver's seat, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The woman got out of the car at Morris' demand as he headed northbound on Adams Street, authorities said.

He was spotted nearly two hours later by 4th Precinct officers on 15th Avenue and South 7th Street, who arrested him without incident following a brief pursuit ending on 16th Avenue and South 8th Street, O'Hara said.

