Carjackers Who Led Wild Route 78 Pursuit Had Heroin, Firearms, Three Magazines: Police

More than a dozen decks of heroin, firearms and several magazines were seized following an armed carjacking and wild Route 78 pursuit, leading to the arrest of four Newark males including two teens Thursday, July 7, authorities said.

Tysean Ware, 19, Raheem Pamplin, 21, a 16-year-old male, and a 17-year-old male, were being held on various charges as of Friday, Newark Interim Public Safety Director Raul Malave said.

It began around 1 p.m., when police responded to the 200 block of Frelinghuysen Avenue for an armed carjacking, Malave said.

A victim sitting inside his vehicle, a 2019 Mercedes Benz S560, was approached by two males who arrived in a black BMW X5 and robbed him at gunpoint. Two of the suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle, with a third suspect, the driver of the black BMW, following, police said.

The suspect vehicle had been reported stolen and was wanted in connection with a robbery at Conoco Gas Station on McCarter Highway on July 5, Malave said.

The carjacked Mercedes Benz was located and recovered, parked in the yard of a vacant property in the 200 block of Orange Avenue, in Irvington.

Meanwhile, Newark police saw the BMW near Avon Avenue and South 13th Street and attempted a motor vehicle stop. The driver of the BMW disregarded attempts to pull him over and a pursuit was initiated, with the driver leading police onto Route 78 West, into Berkley Heights, and then back into Newark, authorities said.

Members of the New Jersey State Police and Essex County Sheriff’s Office also responded during the pursuit. Newark police ended the pursuit at 17th Avenue and Irvine Turner Boulevard.

The BMW X5 was later seen by Newark police when it struck a light pole at South 11th Street and Madison Avenue. The Newark trio fled the vehicle on foot. Two suspects fled inside a building in the 800 block of South 11th Street.

Tysean Ware, also known as Dashawn Ware, was arrested outside the building without further incident. He faces charges of receiving stolen property, eluding, resisting arrest, and obstruction of the administration of the law.

Responding officers obtained a search warrant of an apartment inside the building, where the other suspects were located and safely apprehended.

The search warrant recovered a Glock 19 handgun with an extended magazine, a black ghost gun, three additional extended magazines, 14 decks of heroin, three small bags of CDS cocaine, the BMW X5, and four cell phones.

Pamplin faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, manufacture, transport, disposition and defacement of weapons and dangerous instruments and appliances, CDS possession, possession of prohibited weapons (large capacity magazine and hollow point ammunition).

A 16-year-old male and a 17-year old male were also arrested. Each was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of prohibited weapons, and drug possession.

This investigation in ongoing. Additional charges are pending in connection with at least one other robbery and a carjacking that may have been committed using the BMW X5.

