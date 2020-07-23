Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Cargo Van Barrels Off Route 208, Slams Into Backyard Storage Shed

Jerry DeMarco
The van barreled 50 feet into the Wyckoff shed off Route 208. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Wyckoff PD
The driver got out unharmed after the crash on William Way off Route 208 in Wyckoff. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Wyckoff PD

An out-of-control cargo van careened off Route 208 and slammed into a backyard storage shed in Wyckoff on Thursday after the driver said she was cut off.

The 49-year-old driver from Elizabeth said she was headed south in her 2016 Nissan around noon when another vehicle cut her off, forcing her to “take evasive action to avoid a collision,” Lt. Joseph Soto said.

The van barreled 50 feet into the William Way backyard before ramming the storage shed, Soto said.

The driver got out, unharmed, he said.

Firefighters had to remove parts so a tower could get the van out.

The Wyckoff Traffic Bureau was investigating.

