Career Car Burglar Caught Again, Charged In Maywood Spree

Jerry DeMarco
Rashawn G. Vaughan
Rashawn G. Vaughan Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy MAYWOOD PD

A habitual car burglar who Maywood police said hit three vehicles the same night was captured early Tuesday.

Hhome surveillance showed Rashawn G. Vaughan, 23, of Newark, walking up driveways and pulling on vehicle door handles overnight on Jan. 12, Detective Capt. Terence Kenny said.

Vaughan has been arrested by Rochelle Park police last November following an eight-vehicle burglary spree, noted Kenny, the officer in charge of the department.

SEE: Car Burglar Sought In 15 Rochelle Park Vehicle Break-Ins, Attempts Captured In Passaic

Vaughan has been known to police, having been charged with 18 car burglaries in less than a month in Rochelle Park in 2018, as well as others in Paramus and Bloomfield.

Last year, he was arrested by police in Carlstadt, Garfield, Passaic, among other locations. He also is facing charges out of Wood-Ridge.

Each time, a judge releases him soon after under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Maywood police this time issued a warrant for Vaughan’s arrest for three counts of burglary and one of theft.

Bergen County sheriff’s officers captured Vaughan, who remained held Tuesday in the county jail pending a detention hearing.

