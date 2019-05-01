Career Burglar With More Than 2 Dozen Arrests Charged In Clifton Jewelry Heist

Clifton detectives cracked the theft of a large amount of jewelry from a residence with the arrest of a Haledon ex-con with a history of more than two dozen arrests -- mostly for burglary.

Detectives investigating the Feb. 12 break-in on Rooney Street developed Jose Malave Jr. as a suspect, Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Malave had broken in through a basement window, Bracken said.

Malave spent two days in the Bergen County Jail last month before a judge ordered his release following an arrest for a burglary in Park Ridge.

He's also awaiting trial on burglary charges in Bloomfield, among others, records show.

Clifton police were sending him to the Passaic County Jail on burglary and theft charges.

