North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Careening Car Outside Hackensack Park Injures 2 Pedestrians, One Critically, Hits Pole

Jerry DeMarco
The sedan hit the pedestrians outside Hackensack's Foschini Park and slammed into a utility pole, responders said.
The sedan hit the pedestrians outside Hackensack's Foschini Park and slammed into a utility pole, responders said. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A woman was critically injured and a male city DPW worker seriously hurt when a car careened off the road and hit them just before noon Monday outside Foschini Park in Hackensack, responders said.

One of two cars involved in a crash swerved off the Salem Street extension alongside the park and hit both pedestrians, they said.

It apparently then slammed into a pole.

The woman was rushed to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center with life-threatening multiple lower-body fractures, responders said.

The male city worker had possible multiple injuries for which he was being evaluated at HUMC, they said.

Both drivers were fine and remained at the scene.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded along with city police and firefighters and was investigating.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

The other vehicle, a Honda, that was involved in the crash that injured two pedestrians outside Hackensack's Foschini Park.

PHOTO: Cecilia Levine

