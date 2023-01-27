Car Veers Off Road, Plunges Into Creek In Phillipsburg (PHOTOS)

A car veered off the road and plunged into a creek in Phillipsburg before dawn Thursday, authorities said.

The crash occurred near the Huntington Fire Station on Maple Avenue just before 1 a.m., authorities said.

The car plunged into the Lopatcong Creek before the driver self-extricated, the fire department said.

The scene was cleared within an hour, and no injuries were reported.

Warren County Hazmat also responded to the crash.

Scroll down to view more photos from the scene.

