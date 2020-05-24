Car Used In CT Murder Suspect's 3-Day Rampage Found In NJ Near PA Border

The car used by a Connecticut college student suspected of killing two people during a three-day rampage was located in New Jersey near the Pennsylvania border, authorities said.

Peter Menfredonia on Sunday was driving a stolen black Volkswagen Jetta with a sticker paying tribute to victims of the Sandy Hook massacre in his hometown of Newtown, where he played varsity football at Newtown High School.

Manfredonia, 23, was believed to be armed with several firearms -- pistols and long guns -- and presumed dangerous, Connecticut State Police said.

He was suspected of killing one person on Friday, May 22 in Willington, Connecticut and the second on Sunday, May 24 in Derby, Connecticut, police said. He was last seen in East Stroudsburg, PA.

Manfredonia is described as being 6-foot-3, with disheveled, black hair, brown eyes, and weighing approximately 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, gray sweatpants, and carrying some type of bag.

Police began searching for Manfredonia after a brutal assault on two older men that claimed the life of Thomas DeMers on Friday.

On Sunday, Manfredonia allegedly killed an acquaintance, Nicholas J. Eisele, 23, and stole the getaway Jetta.

