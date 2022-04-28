Car Thief Caught On Video Wanted By Police In North Jersey

A man caught on surveillance video allegedly stealing a car in a North Jersey town is wanted by police.

The suspect was seen stealing a gray 2019 Audi A6 from the area of 1540 Paterson Plank Road in Secaucus around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

The car was found the next day in Newark, the chief said.

If anyone knows the identity of this suspect or who has information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Secaucus Police Department Detective Division at (201) 330-2052 or detectivedivision@secaucus.net. All calls can be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.