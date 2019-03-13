Contact Us
Breaking News: UPDATE: Authorities ID Teens Killed In Head-On Ringwood Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Car, SUV Collide In Ramsey

Jerry DeMarco
One minor injury was reported in the crash Wednesday night on Franklin Turnpike near Route 17 in Ramsey.
One minor injury was reported in the crash Wednesday night on Franklin Turnpike near Route 17 in Ramsey. Photo Credit: Michael Jannicelli for DAILY VOICE

A minor injury was reported after a sedan and an SUV collided Wednesday night near Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey.

The crash occurred on the Franklin Turnpike bridge over Route 17 around 7:30 p.m., Police Chief Bryan Gurney said.

Borough police, firefighters, EMS and Ramsey Rescue responded.

