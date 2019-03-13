Car, SUV Collide In Ramsey

A minor injury was reported after a sedan and an SUV collided Wednesday night near Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey.

The crash occurred on the Franklin Turnpike bridge over Route 17 around 7:30 p.m., Police Chief Bryan Gurney said.

Borough police, firefighters, EMS and Ramsey Rescue responded.

******

******

