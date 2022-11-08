Car Struck By Train In Jersey City

A sedan was struck by a train Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Jersey City.

There were no injuries reported in the crash at 1st and Washington Street grade crossing — between Harsmus Cove and Harborside stations — around 3:50 p.m., NJ Transit officials said.

No injuries were reported to the approximately 90 customers on board the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, nor the operator.

HBLR service was briefly suspended between Harborside and Newport stations but has since resumed. New Jersey Transit Police are leading the investigation.

