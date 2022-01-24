Car Slams Into Hunterdon County Home (Photos)

A car barreled into a Hunterdon County home over the weekend, authorities said.

The crash occurred outside a home in Alexandria Township shortly before 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to the Hunterdon County Technical Rescue Task Force.

The crash destroyed a column between the home’s garage doors, which then had to be stabilized before the vehicle could be safely pushed back into the driveway, the task force said.

The second-floor joists that had lost their support from the column were restored and stabilized using a three-post vertical shore.

“The shore was built in place in order to work around the garage door tracks,” the task force said.

Emergency crews were released from the scene by the local building department.

Assisting agencies include the Lambertville Fire Department, Whitehouse Rescue Squad, South Branch Emergency Services, Flemington-Raritan Rescue Squad, and Hunterdon County Emergency Management.

Scroll down to view additional photos of the scene.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.