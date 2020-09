A car careened off Route 17, rolled and toppled a utility pole Monday night.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash on the southbound highway near Franklin Turnpike in Ridgewood around 7:30 p.m.

Ridgewood firefighters freed an occupant from the vehicle, which landed on its side on the shoulder.

Village police and EMS also responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

