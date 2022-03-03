Contact Us
Car Nearly Stolen From Morris County Driveway Before Suspect Flees In Audi, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Robert Drive in Chatham Township/Chatham Township Police Department Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View (Inset: Chatham Township Police Department via Facebook)

A suspect fled in an Audi after trying and failing to steal a car from a driveway in Morris County Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The suspect attempted to steal the vehicle from a driveway on Robert Drive in Chatham Township around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, local police said.

The attempt was unsuccessful, and the suspect fled in a white Audi, authorities said.

“Please remember to always lock your vehicle and remove all valuables and Key FOBS,” said Chatham Township police.

Suspicious activity should be reported to CTPD at 973-377-0100.

