Car Hits Porch In Wyckoff Crash

Two people were hospitalized after a crash that sent one of the vehicles into the porch of a Wyckoff home.

An extrication was needed after one of the victims was knocked out in the 10 p.m. crash between a Volkswagen Beetle and a sedan on Wyckoff Avenue, responders said.

Township police, firefighters and the Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded.

Wyckoff Avenue was temporarily closed between Russell Avenue and Carlton Place.

