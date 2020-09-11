Car Hit By Train, Driver Extricated In Hackensack

Hackensack firefighters cut a driver from her sedan after it was struck by a commuter train Monday morning.

The woman was conscious and alert after the NJ Transit train struck and pushed the car at Essex Street and East Railroad Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

No injuries on the train were reported.

City police and EMS and NJ Transit Police also responded.

