Car Collides With NYC-Bound Commuter Bus From Ridgewood In Hasbrouck Heights

A vehicle that witnesses said ran a red light collided with a commuter bus late Thursday morning in Hasbrouck Heights.

An NJ Transit spokesman confirmed that the #739 bus bound for the Manhattan Port Authority bus terminal from Ridgewood was struck at the intersection of Boulevard and Franklin Avenue just after 11:30 a.m.

The vehicle's occupant was injured, although the extent couldn't immediately be determined.

None of the 15 passengers nor the bus driver were injured, NJ Transit Senior Public Information Officer Nathan Rudy said.

The customers were picked up by a following bus, Rudy said.

