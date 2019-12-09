Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: RECOGNIZE HIM? FBI Offers Reward For 'Bomb Carrying' Park Ridge, Rockland Bank Robber
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Car Collides With NYC-Bound Commuter Bus From Ridgewood In Hasbrouck Heights

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
NJ Transit bus.
NJ Transit bus. Photo Credit: COURTESY: NJ Transit

A vehicle that witnesses said ran a red light collided with a commuter bus late Thursday morning in Hasbrouck Heights.

An NJ Transit spokesman confirmed that the #739 bus bound for the Manhattan Port Authority bus terminal from Ridgewood was struck at the intersection of Boulevard and Franklin Avenue just after 11:30 a.m.

The vehicle's occupant was injured, although the extent couldn't immediately be determined.

None of the 15 passengers nor the bus driver were injured, NJ Transit Senior Public Information Officer Nathan Rudy said.

The customers were picked up by a following bus, Rudy said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.