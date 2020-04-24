Car Carrier Topples Across Route 287

A noontime car carrier crash Friday closed all of northbound Route 287 in Oakland and some of the southbound side.

Five heavy-duty wreckers were called to clear the roadway after the car carrier tipped over the divider, landing on its side and dumping an SUV.

The rest of the vehicle on the rig remained in place.

There was no immediate word on possible injuries.

A Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit was requested to clear up a fuel spill.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.