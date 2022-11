A car carrier that burst into flames jammed the NJ Turnpike Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Essex County.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on the eastern spur on the northbound side in Newark, near milepost 107.5.

Traffic reports show the highway was backed up for nearly a mile.

State police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.