Traffic backed up on the eastbound side of Route 80 around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday as responders worked to clear a deer carcass and overturned vehicle.

The right lane was closed at Exit 43 to I-287 after the car flipped in an attempt to avoid the deceased animal, drivers said.

Injuries were unknown and minor delays were being reported.

