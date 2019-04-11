Contact Us
‘Can You Buy Me Ammo?’ Hackensack Police Nab Brooklyn Man Carrying Concealed Gun

Jerry DeMarco
Officer Kevin Small found the suspect inside the nearby 7-Eleven at West Pleasant Avenue. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Hackensack police said they caught a man carrying a gun after he asked a stranger to buy him ammunition.

The civilian called police immediately, saying the suspect approached him outside a South Summit Avenue apartment building Wednesday afternoon and asked, “Can you buy me ammo?”

He offered to pay him $200, said the caller, adding that he refused the requests both times.

Officer Kevin Small found the suspect inside the nearby 7-Eleven at West Pleasant Avenue, Captain Peter Busciglio said.

Small and backup Officer Matthew DeBonis approached Naazym Huger, 25, and questioned him, Busciglio said.

Huger “became overly nervous and began to fumble with his words,” first lying, the admitting that he did, in fact, ask the other man to buy ammo for him, the captain said.

Concerned for theirs and the public's safety, the officers patted down Huger and found a .25-caliber semi-automatic handgun loaded with two rounds of ammunition, he said.

They seized the guns, checked Huger for any more and took him into custody, Busciglio said, adding that at headquarters police also found him carrying a joint.

Huger, who has no prior arrests, was released pending an April 22 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on weapons and drug possession charges, the captain said.

