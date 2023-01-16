Camelback Skier, 25, Airlifted In Double Black Diamond Crash

A 25-year-old skier was flown to the hospital after an accident at the Camelback Resort this weekend, according to resort officials and WFMZ.

The skier was "unconscious and bleeding from the head" after the apparent crash on Sunday, Jan. 15, the news outlet said.

A spokesperson for the Tannersville resort said only that the incident occurred in the woods near Asp trail, a double black diamond trail.

"Out of respect for the privacy of the guest, we aren't disclosing any personal information on this guest."

The skier was airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital in unknown conditions.

Click here for more from WFMZ.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.