California Man Caught In Sting Admits Traveling To NJ To Have Sex With 11-Year-Old Girl

A California man will be sentenced to seven years in state prison after admitting Thursday that he traveled to Elizabeth for what he believed was sex with an 11-year-old girl.

The “father” who arranged the scenario was actually an undercover New Jersey State Police detective, authorities said.

Ian Brewer, 25, of Pomona, began exchanging emails with the undercover detective in December 2019, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

“The undercover detective said that for a fee, Brewer could sexually assault the 11-year-old daughter of his girlfriend,” Grewal said.

The detective claimed that he and his girlfriend were part of a group that met regularly to have sex with the child, the attorney general said.

Brewer agreed to pay $500 for a weekend of oral sex from the girl, he said.

He flew to New Jersey on Jan. 17, checked into a hotel room, then was arrested when he showed up at a restaurant in Elizabeth for the purported rendezvous, Grewal said.

Brewer was carrying more than $700 in cash and had condoms in his hotel room, the attorney general added.

“It’s alarming to see the great lengths to which predators like Brewer will go to seek children to sexually exploit,” Grewal said.

Grewal on Wednesday had announced the roundup of 21 accused predators – among them, an Oklahoma man who traveled to Atlantic City for sex with what he though were two pre-teenage girls, another who had a girl carve his initials into her legs and a third who posted a social media video of her raping a youngster she was babysitting.

SEE: NJ Pedophile Roundup: 21 Caught Having Or Trying To Have Sex With Kids, AG Says

Threats to children from online predators have increased by 50% during the COVID pandemic, Grewal said.

“Those threats are likely to increase this fall as children return to virtual learning, with less or no in-person teacher supervision of their online activity,” he warned, while urging parents to remain vigilant.

Brewer cut a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty in Superior Court in Elizabeth to aggravated sexual assault in exchange for the seven-month sentence.

He’ll also be required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and will be subject to lifetime parole supervision.

Grewal credited the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, assisted by Bayonne police, for the investigation and plea, secured by Deputy Attorney General Jamie Picard.

Superior Court Judge Joseph P. Donohue scheduled sentencing for Sept. 30.

Grewal, meanwhile, urged anyone with information about genuine or possible exploitation or sexual abuse of children or attempts by suspected predators to contact minors online to contact the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Tipline at 888-648-6007.

