Bystander Shot When Gun Goes Off During Struggle At Hackensack Convenience Store

A bystander was seriously wounded when a gun went off during a struggle Wednesday afternoon between two men in a notorious Hackensack convenience store, Daily Voice has learned.

The single gunshot apparently struck the victim in the abdomen shortly before 4:30 p.m. at Central Mini Market at the corner of 1st Street and Central Avenue, responders at the scene said.

A suspect who snatched the gun away from the first man then chased him down the street, firing at him and missing, they said.

The man struck at the store was in surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center, they said.

City police captured the second man carrying the gun on the nearby train tracks.

They also found the other suspect hiding.

Both were taken into custody.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office joined Hackensack police in investigating the incident. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

The area around the market has been a frequent location for crime, including several shootings, over the past few decades.

At the scene. Paul Nickels for DAILY VOICE

