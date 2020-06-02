Byram Police: Speeding, DWI Driver Tried Resisting Arrest

A speeding driver was drunk when police stopped her in Byram Township, authorities said.

Lauren Ell, who initially refused to identify herself to police, was behind the wheel and showing signs of intoxication after police stopped her on Route 206, last Friday authorities said.

She subsequently failed a series of field sobriety tests and resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody.

Ell was transported to police headquarters, where she refused to take a breath test, authorities said.

She was charged with driving while intoxicated, third-degree resisting arrest, refusal to submit to a breath test, driving with a suspended license, failure to produce a driver’s license and obstruction.

She was released pending a mandatory appearance at Andover-Joint Municipal Court.

