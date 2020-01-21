Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Fair Lawn PD: Pot Dealer, 17, Busted In Raid With Nearly Pound Of Weed, $20,000 Cash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Byram Driver Who Lost Control Hits Man Snow-Blowing Driveway, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Byram Township Police
Byram Township Police Photo Credit: Byram Township Police via Facebook

A man from Byram was hit by an out-of-control car while snow-blowing his driveway, authorities said.

Christina Quinones, 33, of Byram was driving on Lackawanna Drive when she struck the man losing control of her vehicle, the NJ Herald said citing local police.

After hitting the man, Quinones crossed over the double yellow lines and struck a parked car before coming to a stop, police said.

The man, whose was not identified by authorities, was transported to Morristown Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Quinones was not charged in the incident.

Click here for more from the New Jersey Herald.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.