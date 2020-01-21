Byram Driver Who Lost Control Hits Man Snow-Blowing Driveway, Police Say

A man from Byram was hit by an out-of-control car while snow-blowing his driveway, authorities said.

Christina Quinones, 33, of Byram was driving on Lackawanna Drive when she struck the man losing control of her vehicle, the NJ Herald said citing local police.

After hitting the man, Quinones crossed over the double yellow lines and struck a parked car before coming to a stop, police said.

The man, whose was not identified by authorities, was transported to Morristown Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Quinones was not charged in the incident.

