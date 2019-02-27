Buy ‘Em By The Brick: Hawthorne PD Says White Castle Patron From Upstate NY Had 250 Heroin Bags

A driver with a busted light told a Hawthorne police officer she had a craving so strong that she and a companion drove to White Castle in Paterson from home -- 80 miles away in upstate New York. She was also carrying 250 folds of heroin, police said.

Besides the broken light, the 2006 Nissan Altima had an obstructed windshield view, Detective Sgt. Matthew Hoogmoed said.

So the officer pulled the sedan over on Goffle Road near Macfarlan Avenue around 9:15 p.m. last Friday, he said.

When the officer noticed a pot smell, 26-year-old driver Kari Dawson of Kingston, NY (Ulster County) told him that passengers had used the drug before in the car but that she didn’t, Hoogmoed said.

Asked where they were coming from, Dawson told the officer that she and passenger Micah Parker, 27, also of Kingston, had gone to Paterson’s White Castle.

“The officer asked if they traveled approximately 80 miles just to get food,” Hoogmoed said, “to which the driver answered ‘yes’.”

The officer interviewed Parker, who admitted he had marijuana with him and that he gave Dawson the heroin to hold, the sergeant said.

Parker was charged with possession and distribution of heroin, as well as possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, he said.

Dawson, who was driving with a suspended license and no insurance, received several summonses, Hoogmoed said.

Both were released pending court dates.

