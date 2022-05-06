BUSTED: Young Pair Nabbed In Sex Assault On Morristown Walking Path

It took police just hours to identify and arrest two suspects following an investigation into the sexual assault of a woman on a walking path in Morristown earlier this week.

Lizandro Osorio-Mejia, 18, as well as a 17-year-old male, were arrested Thursday, May 6, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a Friday release alongside local officials.

The woman was on the Traction Line Recreation Trail when she was approached by the suspects asking for money around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, DailyVoice.com reported.

The woman was then pushed to the ground and sexually assaulted, officials said.

Osorio-Mejia was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and other related offenses, as well as robbery, conspiracy, theft, terroristic threats, and weapons offenses.

The teen — whose name was not released — was charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy, and theft.

“It should be noted that these arrests were effectuated within hours of the public release of identifying information by the authorities,” Carroll said.

“Thank you to all our law enforcement partners at the state, county and local levels, without whom such a through and swift investigation and arrests would not have been possible.”

