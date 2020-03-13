BUSTED! Trio Nabbed Trying To Collect Cash In Grandparent Phone Scam, Bergen Prosecutor Says

A trio of thieves who nearly conned a Bergen County woman into believing she had to pay them $8,400 to get her grandson out of jail were busted when they showed up to collect the money, authorities said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said his detectives began stalking the crew last month, after the infamous “grandparent scam” victimized several elderly citizens.

“Dozens of elderly victims in Bergen County and throughout the state of New Jersey were contacted by a male caller who stated that the elderly victim’s grandchild had been arrested on a number of criminal charges and needed bail money to get out of jail,” Musella said.

“The caller would request the victims to retrieve cash in amounts ranging from $6,500 to $29,000,” the prosecutor said. “Once a victim acknowledged having the money and indicated a willingness to pay, the caller would keep the victim on the telephone until a courier responded and retrieved the money.”

Investigators blew up the scheme this week.

An elderly Tenafly woman “had been contacted by a male caller who identified himself as an agent of the court,” Musella said. “The caller claimed that her grandson had been arrested for DWI in Pennsylvania and needed $8,400 for bail.”

Borough police and the prosecutor’s detectives were waiting when Devon Ortiz, 28, of Philadelphia and Corey Eastman and Julia Montgomery, both 27 from CamdenC County, showed up to collect the cash, he said.

All three were charged with various conspiracy counts and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. Ortiz also was charged with resisting arrest.

Musella cautioned citizens to beware of criminals “preying on their vulnerability.”

“We urge everyone to pause and enlist help before responding to an urgent demand for money,” he said. “Consult a family member or call your local police department if you are being pressured to pay.

“Ask questions and know that courts and other legitimate entities will not direct you to pay using gift cards or cash.”

The prosecutor also thanked Tenafly police for their work on the case.

