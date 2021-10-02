BUSTED: Raid Of 40-Year-Old Morris County Man's Apartment Turns Up Cocaine, Pot, $12K Cash

A 40-year-old man accused of selling cocaine and other drugs was arrested following a raid of his Morris County apartment, authorities said.

Keith M. Harrington was arrested Feb. 9 after a search of his apartment at Hensyn Village in Budd Lake turned up an ounce of cocaine, pot, paraphernalia and $12,000 in cash, Mount Olive police said.

Harrington was charged with possession with intent to distribute over half an ounce of cocaine, possession of cocaine, money laundering and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a future court appearance.

