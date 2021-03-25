BUSTED: Out-Of-Town Pair Caught Trying To Burglarize Cars In Morris County

Two out-of-towners — one with an active warrant — were arrested for trying to break into several vehicles in Morris County overnight, police said.

The pair was seen trying to enter cars along West Chrysler Street in Dover around 3:40 a.m. Thursday, Police Chief Jonathan Delaney said.

The suspects -- whose names were not made public -- were tracked down with help from officers who were patrolling the area, Delaney said.

One of the suspects had an active warrant out of Kearny and was turned over to their custody, police said.

“The quick actions and the arrest of the fugitive prevented him and the other person from possibly committing crimes in the Town of Dover,” Delaney said.

“With this apprehension, the Dover Police Department was also able to assist the Lyndhurst Police Department in closing several of their burglary investigations that the actor had been involved in within their jurisdiction.”

Meanwhile, the department reminds residents to keep their vehicles locked and report suspicious activity at 973-366-0302.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.