BUSTED! NJ ’Serial Shoplifter’ Found With Thousands In Stolen Walmart, Home Depot Merchandise

Valerie Musson
Walmart in Mansfield Commons
Walmart in Mansfield Commons Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Warren County arrested a 34-year-old “serial shoplifter” who they say was found with thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen Walmart and Home Depot merchandise during a traffic stop.

The New Hampton, NY man — whose name was not released — was seen leaving Walmart with stolen items just after 10 a.m. on Jan. 24, Mansfield Township police said.

The man, who police say was already wanted on a no-bail Morris County warrant for several other high-volume shoplifting sprees, was pulled over on Route 57, where he was found with “thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise,” authorities said.

A search of the vehicle — which had to be towed to police headquarters to unload all of the stolen items — turned up $1,055.14 worth of Walmart property and several electronics snatched from various Home Depot stores, authorities said.

The man was charged with four counts of third-degree shoplifting due to previous accusations of stealing items totaling $635.98 on December 19, $770 on January 6 and $1,316.74 on January 2, police said.

He also faces charges for possession of drug paraphernalia, CDS in a motor vehicle, driving while suspended and unlicensed driver, police said.

The man was being held at Warren County Jail pending a court appearance, and the incident remains under investigation between several jurisdictions, police said.

