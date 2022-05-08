BUSTED: Man Caught In The Act While Stealing Biodiesel From Hunterdon County Businesses

A 40-year-old man was caught in the act while authorities say he stole biodiesel from two Hunterdon County businesses.

Officers responding to the first theft at a Readington Township business took a report of the suspect’s description from the owner around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, local police said.

Frandsen Clervoyant, of Irvington, matched the suspect’s description and was found behind a Route 22 business stealing more biodiesel a short time later, Readington Township Police said.

Clervoyant was arrested and charged with theft of moveable property before being released pending a future court appearance.

