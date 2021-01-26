BUSTED: Man Accused Of Massive String Of NJ, NY Burglaries Found With 9 Handguns, Crossbow

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
The New Jersey State Police Department is one of numerous law enforcement agencies that assisted with the six-month investigation. Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A 30-year-old Connecticut man arrested in connection with a massive string of burglaries throughout New Jersey and New York was found with nine handguns, a crossbow and a slew of other weapons and contraband following a multi-jurisdictional investigation, authorities said.

Patrick Ryan of Fairfield was arrested Sunday morning and charged with a total of 74 counts of burglary to a motor vehicle and dozens of other offenses, Hardyston Police said in a Tuesday release from the Sussex County Detective’s Association.

A search of Ryan’s home and vehicle turned up nine handguns, a crossbow and a shotgun, as well as numerous stolen purses, wallets, credit cards, personal IDs, gift cards and burglary tools, police said.

Ryan, who is currently on probation for similar crimes in CT, burglarized residents throughout the tri-state area between August 2020 and Jan 2021, typically during the early morning hours, police said.

Ryan’s girlfriend, Chelsea A. Russell, 29, of Fairfield, is also believed to be involved in the string of thefts, police said.

Ryan was being held at Morris County Jail. Additional charges are pending.

State Police and dozens of local law enforcement agencies throughout Sussex, Morris, Orange and Fairfield counties assisted in the six-month investigation, authorities said.

