BUSTED: 4 Charged; Handgun, $8K Cash Recovered In Scheme To Mail Cocaine Kilo In Morris County

Four people have been charged in a scheme involving the alleged distribution of cocaine to Morris County residents through the US Postal Service, authorities said.

Two half-kilo cocaine packages were intercepted United States Postal Inspection Service, who determined that the drug was being sent to residences in Jefferson and Rockaway Townships, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker said in a release Friday.

A follow-up investigation led to the arrest of Raymond D. Rosario, 38, Anthony J. Cavallone, 25, Rebecca R. Keir, 25, all of Lake Hopatcong; as well as Carlos J. Morales-Colon, 26, of Dorado, Puerto Rico, on July 30, Carroll said.

Keir was charged with possession of cocaine, obstruction, hindering apprehension and tampering with physical evidence before being released on a summons.

The others face charges including first-degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute cocaine and related drug charges and were being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility.

A loaded, defaced handgun and more than $8,000 cash was also recovered during the investigation, leading to addition weapons charges for Rosario and Morales-Colon, authorities said.

Assisting agencies include the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Parsippany Troy-Hills Police Department, Long Hill Police Department, New Jersey State Police and the Wharton Police Department and the Jefferson and Rockaway Township Police Departments.

