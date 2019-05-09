Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Passaic Police Boost Security At High School After Unfounded Social Media Threat
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bus Downs Utility Pole, Closes Major Roadway Between Route 17, 80 In Hackensack

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Northbound Polifly Road was temporarily closed from the Hasbrouck Heights border.
Northbound Polifly Road was temporarily closed from the Hasbrouck Heights border. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A bus yanked down utility wires and snapped a pole in half in Hackensack Thursday afternoon, partially closing a major thoroughfare between Routes 17 and 80.

The Camila Tours and Travel private carrier bus didn't have any passengers when it pulled out of the 7-Eleven lot on Polifly Road and snagged the wires around 2 p.m., Capt. Nicole Foley said.

The 55-year-old New York driver received a summons for careless driving, Foley said. An investigation was continuing, she said.

Northbound Polifly Road was temporarily closed from the Hasbrouck Heights border while a PSE&G crew replaced the pole.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.