Burned Firefighter Hospitalized In Newark Blaze

A firefighter was hospitalized with burns while battling a nighttime Newark blaze that damaged two homes.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston Thursday night with wounds that weren’t considered life-threatening, fellow firefighters said.

Responders found heavy flames between a pair of 2 ½-story wood-frame homes in the 200 block of North Street, one of which was vacant, shortly before 9:30p.m.

The fire extended into the basement and the upper floors and cockloft of one of the homes, they said.

Firefighters got the blaze under control in about an hour.

The Red Cross tended to displaced residents, none of whom were injured, responders said.

MORE FIRE VIDEOS: JeffStang Fire Photography

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.