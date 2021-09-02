Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
BURNED ALIVE: PA Officer Hurt Dousing Woman Set Ablaze, Attempted Homicide Charges For Suspect

Valerie Musson
Allentown Police
Allentown Police Photo Credit: Allentown Police Department via Facebook

An Allentown police officer quickly extinguished a woman whose jacket was set on fire with gasoline, apprehending the suspect and sustaining injuries in the process, authorities said.

Police responding to an unrelated Allentown incident on the 100 block of N. 7th Street saw a woman running with her jacket and arms on fire around 5:10 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

A Second Platoon officer took the woman to the ground and extinguished the flames, sustaining injuries in the process, Allentown Police said.

Michael Negron, 36, was identified as the suspect and had a gas can and lighter when he was taken into custody, police said.

Both the woman and the officer were treated for burns at a local hospital and have since been released, police said.

Negron, who police say has no current address, was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

