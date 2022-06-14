Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: WHO Renaming Monkeypox Amid Concerns Over Racism, Stigma
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Burn Victim Transferred In Overlook Medical Center Fire

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Overlook Medical Center
Overlook Medical Center Photo Credit: Google Maps

A seventh-story electrical fire at Overlook Medical Center sent one person to a different hospital for treatment Tuesday, June 14.

The blaze was put out before crews arrived around 8 p.m., sending a burn victim to Cooperman Barnabus Medical Center, Summit police tell Daily Voice.

No further information was immediately available.

Summit Police Department and Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad responded to the scene. The Summit Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Millburn, Springfield, and Union fire departments.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.