Burn Victim Transferred In Overlook Medical Center Fire

A seventh-story electrical fire at Overlook Medical Center sent one person to a different hospital for treatment Tuesday, June 14.

The blaze was put out before crews arrived around 8 p.m., sending a burn victim to Cooperman Barnabus Medical Center, Summit police tell Daily Voice.

No further information was immediately available.

Summit Police Department and Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad responded to the scene. The Summit Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Millburn, Springfield, and Union fire departments.

