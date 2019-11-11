Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Repeat Offending Little Ferry Duo Charged With More Than 50 Bags Of Heroin Released By Judge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Burglars Steal More Than $140K In Handbags, Jewelry From American Dream CEO's Bronx Mansion

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Triple Five Group CEO Don Ghermezian recently opened the American Dream mall in East Rutherford.
Triple Five Group CEO Don Ghermezian recently opened the American Dream mall in East Rutherford. Photo Credit: @rosannascotto Instagram/Amercan Dream Mall

Someone broke into the Bronx mansion of the American Dream mall's billionaire CEO and swiped nearly $140,000 worth of jewelry and handbags, authorities said.

The thieves forced their way in through a second-floor balcony of the home of Don Ghermezian in the borough's exclusive Villanova Heights section shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, the NYPD said.

Nearly 30 handbags and jewelry were taken from the 46-year-old tycoon's home, police said.

Ghermezian is the CEO of Triple Five Group, which owns the Mall of America and the newly-opened American Dream in East Rutherford.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.