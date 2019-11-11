Burglars Steal More Than $140K In Handbags, Jewelry From American Dream CEO's Bronx Mansion

Someone broke into the Bronx mansion of the American Dream mall's billionaire CEO and swiped nearly $140,000 worth of jewelry and handbags, authorities said.

The thieves forced their way in through a second-floor balcony of the home of Don Ghermezian in the borough's exclusive Villanova Heights section shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, the NYPD said.

Nearly 30 handbags and jewelry were taken from the 46-year-old tycoon's home, police said.

Ghermezian is the CEO of Triple Five Group, which owns the Mall of America and the newly-opened American Dream in East Rutherford.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning, authorities said.

