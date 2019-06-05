Contact Us
Burglar Sexually Assaulted Woman In Her N. Bergen Home: Prosecutor

Paul Milo
Oscar Juracan-Juracan
Oscar Juracan-Juracan Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A North Bergen man who allegedly broke into a sleeping woman’s residence last month and sexually assaulted her has been arrested, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office and North Bergen police said Wednesday.

Oscar Juracan-Juracan, 26, broke into the 4th Avenue home early on May 25, authorities said. A 49-year-old woman was awakened by the disturbance and then attacked by Juracan-Juracan, authorities also said.

Juracan-Juracan was arrested Tuesday in Jersey City and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, simple assault, burglary and making terroristic threats.

The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to have Juracan-Juracan held in custody before trial.

