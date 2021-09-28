Burglar Dies After Getting Trapped In NJ Italian Restaurant's Exhaust Fan

A burglar died after he became trapped inside of an exhaust fan at a New Jersey Italian restaurant Monday, authorities said.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. at Two Brother's From Italy on W. White Horse Pike, police in Galloway said.

There, officers found an unidentified white male who attempted to get inside the restaurant through a rooftop exhaust fan.

During the attempt, the male became trapped within the exhaust fan and was unable to free himself.

Identification of the man is pending investigation by both the Galloway Township police and the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Galloway Township Police were assisted by the following agencies:

Pomona Fire Department

Galloway Twp. Ambulance Squad

Atlantic City Fire Department

Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office

